Man United unlikely to be interested in Monaco’s Fode Ballo-Toure

Reports in the British tabloids claim that Manchester United are about to be beaten to another transfer target, Monaco’s Fode Ballo-Toure.

The Mail, among others, claim that Leicester City are closing in on the pacy left-back’s signature as they seek a replacement for Chelsea-bound Ben Chilwell.

It is reported that ‘Leicester are, however, competing with Manchester United for Ballo-Toure’s signature as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the France U21 international may be able to provide competition for Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.’

Monaco are reportedly asking around €20 million (£18m) for the 23-year-old, who is a product of PSG’s youth system.

Whilst it is possible that United are in fact trying to sign the player, it seems unlikely, given their greater need to strengthen in other areas.

The links to the Red Devils are more likely based on a story peddled about in May about the club’s interest in the player that was started by the overhyped and overquoted Duncan Castles in his Transfer Window Podcast.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is truly seeking reinforcements at left-back this summer, arguably better value in the market would be FC Porto’s incredibly talented Alex Telles, who was similarly linked to United based on a dubious initial story.

Porto are desperate to cash in on Telles rather than losing him on a free next summer, with the €40 million-valued star refusing to sign a contract extension at the Dragão.

