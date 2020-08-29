Manchester United fans react to Donny van de Beek transfer news

Manchester United fans quickly got swept away by the reports coming in of the serious interest in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

Supporters have been desperate for transfer news, particularly since they’ve been seeing their rivals spend left, right and centre.

Van de Beek was of interest to United a while ago again so it was no surprise to see his name pop up again.

What was surprising is how quickly the transfer news was moving and how it appeared as though it went from nothing to suddenly being imminent according to some.

Van de Beek would obviously be a good addition to the squad and the fans are certainly excited by his potential arrival.

If Van De Beek is genuinely coming to United, that to me suggests that Sancho deal has been agreed as well… We wouldn’t have moved onto our next position without securing our prime target. Interesting few days ahead. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) August 29, 2020

So want this Van De Beek story to be true! Perfect signing for us and all the noise looks right. But, United don't do quick, quiet, transfers like this. Need @FabrizioRomano to give us the truth — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 29, 2020

For the price and type of player he is, Van de Beek would be such a shrewd signing for us — Elliott (@URelliott) August 29, 2020

United close to an agreement with Van de Beek pic.twitter.com/ktX7rDOGSC — ‘ (@UtdChart) August 29, 2020

Van de Beek will be a good signing but we still need a LB, CB and Sancho if we are truly going to close the gap on City, Liverpool, and what looks like Chelsea. — JTG Productions (@JTGProductionYT) August 29, 2020

Many will wonder where Van de Beek would fit into the starting XI and while he could overtake Nemanja Matic in central midfield, it’s actually his versatility that is the asset.

The young Dutchman is capable as well as an attacking midfielder and even as a striker if need be, playing occasionally as a false nine.

He’s not foreign to the defensive midfielder role which is no surprise having trained by Ajax.

Such a versatile player is invaluable to the squad, particularly one that was so obviously short of quality depth.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.