Manchester United fans react to Donny van de Beek transfer news

Manchester United fans quickly got swept away by the reports coming in of the serious interest in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

Supporters have been desperate for transfer news, particularly since they’ve been seeing their rivals spend left, right and centre.

Van de Beek was of interest to United a while ago again so it was no surprise to see his name pop up again.

What was surprising is how quickly the transfer news was moving and how it appeared as though it went from nothing to suddenly being imminent according to some.

Van de Beek would obviously be a good addition to the squad and the fans are certainly excited by his potential arrival.

Many will wonder where Van de Beek would fit into the starting XI and while he could overtake Nemanja Matic in central midfield, it’s actually his versatility that is the asset.

The young Dutchman is capable as well as an attacking midfielder and even as a striker if need be, playing occasionally as a false nine.

He’s not foreign to the defensive midfielder role which is no surprise having trained by Ajax.

Such a versatile player is invaluable to the squad, particularly one that was so obviously short of quality depth.

