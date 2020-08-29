Manchester United register concrete interest in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek with a host of news coming to the fore on a potential bid.

It’s not the first time the young midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but it does appear to be the most serious of them all.

United were understood to be on the lookout for depth in their engine room and it seems they’ve settled on Van de Beek.

It also appears that they’ve moved on from Jadon Sancho and are now investing in other positions of the field instead.

Van de Beek is an exciting talent who played his part in Ajax’s famous and remarkable Champions League run a couple of seasons ago.

There are noises in Amsterdam that interest from #mufc and Barcelona for Donny van de Beek are becoming more concrete. He is absent from Ajax's squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt today due to 'transfer developments' #mulive [de telegraaf] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 29, 2020

☎️ Van de Beek NO es opción para el Barça, según fuentes del club azulgrana #mercato pic.twitter.com/yEHiCYZue0 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 29, 2020

Erik ten Hag (Ajax manager) on Donny van de Beek: "There are indeed developments that keep him out of the squad [to face Eintracht Frankfurt]." #mulive [@ZS_Voetbal] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 29, 2020

The middle Tweet essentially translates to Barcelona reportedly not holding any interest in Van de Beek, giving the Red Devils a bit of a free shot at him.

Real Madrid were also linked to him in the past but if those at Old Trafford can act fast, it wouldn’t be a problem.

Fans will naturally be hesitant to believe the news given the lack of signings so far and how close Sancho looked to joining before it all fell apart.

