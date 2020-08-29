Manchester United register concrete interest in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek
Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Ajax’s Donny van de Beek with a host of news coming to the fore on a potential bid.

It’s not the first time the young midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but it does appear to be the most serious of them all.

United were understood to be on the lookout for depth in their engine room and it seems they’ve settled on Van de Beek.

It also appears that they’ve moved on from Jadon Sancho and are now investing in other positions of the field instead.

Van de Beek is an exciting talent who played his part in Ajax’s famous and remarkable Champions League run a couple of seasons ago.

The middle Tweet essentially translates to Barcelona reportedly not holding any interest in Van de Beek, giving the Red Devils a bit of a free shot at him.

Real Madrid were also linked to him in the past but if those at Old Trafford can act fast, it wouldn’t be a problem.

Fans will naturally be hesitant to believe the news given the lack of signings so far and how close Sancho looked to joining before it all fell apart.

