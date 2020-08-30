Ajax and Manchester United see eye to eye on Donny van de Beek

Ajax have reached an agreement with Manchester United over Donny van de Beek according to reports as this potential transfer continues to heat up.

It now seems as though the move is imminent after reports even just earlier today confirmed the young midfielder was open to the transfer.

Van de Beek would be a shrewd buy from United and many fans feel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well in the transfer market once more.

The legendary Norwegian has largely targeted well and the hope is he will continue to be supported financially to get more players in.

The Red Devils have a good relationship with the Dutch giants as their former player Edwin van der Sar is the CEO.

Donny van de Beek is close to securing a dream transfer to #mufc. Ajax have reached an agreement with Manchester United say sources close to the player #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) August 30, 2020

Manchester United were screaming for depth last season, particularly towards the end of the campaign, and so a deal for Van de Beek makes sense.

He’s a player who could potentially be thrown straight into the XI or one who would be a brilliant option coming off the bench.

Van de Beek’s arrival does put into question the roles of players like Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira, making United’s lack of sales so far even more interesting.

Given the progression of the news, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario where this transfer still continues for weeks more.

