Bruno Fernandes likes Donny van de Beek news

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes appears to be excited by the expected-to-be imminent transfer of Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

The two European giants have had relatively easy negotiations according to reports that have suggested there have been little problems.

It makes sense given how Ajax’s current CEO is United’s former great Edwin van der Sar and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s former teammate too.

Van de Beek addresses the need for squad depth as well as adding good quality to the club’s engine room.

The Red Devils were shockingly short of quality out of their starting XI last season so it’s good to see them attempt to address the issue.

The Tweet above shows Bruno ‘liking’ an image on Instagram that states the two clubs have agreed on a deal for Van de Beek.

Normally footballers are not encouraged to do such things and it is something that clubs look down upon as it can sometimes cause damage.

It will therefore be interesting to see if United take any action on it or if it’s seen as something harmless.

After all, it would only be embarrassing should Van de Beek’s transfer fall through, otherwise it’s just something that excites the fans.

