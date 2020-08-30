Donny van de Beek move imminent after Fabrizio Romano confirmation

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have signed Ajax’s Donny van de Beek with his signature catchphrase- “here we go!”.

The reliable journalist never uses it without being sure of any potential deals and so far has the best success rate out there.

United’s interest in Van de Beek escalated quickly and publicly it seems it was wrapped up in a short space of time.

However, reports have claimed negotiations have been going on for weeks and that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have held interest since January.

Either way, it seems Van de Beek will be the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer and fans can be happy there’s finally some action.

Van de Beek to Man United, here we go! Man Utd tonight as expected have sent their official bid and Ajax just accepted without any negotiation. Agreement reached for €40m + add ons. Paperworks and medicals on next week. 🔴 #MUFC 📲 More details: https://t.co/NnU6Sy9R76 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

€40m is obviously a good price for Van de Beek, particularly given his age and how he could be sold for more in the future if it ever comes to it.

Manchester United’s brilliant relationship with Ajax, whose CEO is Edwin van der Sar, is likely what helped this deal conclude so quickly.

Fans will now be hoping similar transfers can happen just as quickly in what many feel is an absolutely crucial summer.

United desperately needed investment this transfer window and Van de Beek is just the start of what should be a busy period.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.