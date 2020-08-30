Donny van de Beek ready for Manchester United move

Donny van de Beek’s agents have reportedly been in contact with Manchester United for several weeks now as a deal with Ajax edges closer.

The young Dutchman has suddenly emerged as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s target with rumours over Jadon Sancho joining cooling down.

It isn’t the first time United have been linked with Van de Beek but the surprise comes in how quickly the situation escalated as it went from no noise to suddenly being the only thing talked about.

Some fans are still hesitant to believe the reports but the majority feel it would be a good deal for the club.

Just how high Van de Beek was on Solskjaer’s list is anyone’s guess but what is clear is how serious this potential transfer is.

Manchester United board know that Donny Van de Beek would like to join #MUFC. He’s ‘ready’ to open talks with Man United on personal terms – Donny knows his agents are in contact with the club by weeks. Official bid to Ajax still to be submitted. 🛑 #ManUnited #Ajax #VanDeBeek https://t.co/gmh1VsKJSc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

🔴🔴 Manchester United est en train de se rapprocher de ce que souhaite l’Ajax Amsterdam pour Donny Van de Beek. Le Néerlandais souhaite rejoindre Man U. #mercato @telefoot_chaine — Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) August 30, 2020

The Tweet above was translated by Google to say: “Manchester United are getting closer to what Ajax Amsterdam wants for Donny Van de Beek. The Dutchman wants to join Man U.”

This corroboration of reports helps make it clear how true the interest is and fans will be hoping the official bid comes soon.

More transfers are needed at the club and waiting for weeks, as they did for Sancho, is something they can’t afford anymore.

