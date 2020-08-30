Fabrizio Romano claims Donny Van de Beek will move soon

Manchester United fans have been given hope by Fabrizio Romano in regards to a quick transfer of Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

The hardworking Dutchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford heavily of late and it seems a deal is imminent.

United supporters are used to their club taking forever to sign players as negotiations are often public and last for weeks.

Fans were certainly excited by the news but no one truly predicted it would escalate so quickly.

Romano appeared to confirm that Van de Beek’s situation won’t be a repeat of past negotiations and will instead be dealt with more smoothly.

Man United are now in talks also with Ajax to sign Van de Beek immediatly after the first official bid to be submitted tonight (around €40m). Man Utd are confident to complete the deal at the start of next week – agreement close to be done as @MikeVerweij reported. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

between Monday and Wednesday I guess — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Romano hasn’t used his signature ‘here we go’ move just yet so it appears there are some final details that need sorting before he’s absolutely confident.

It seems difficult to imagine a scenario where everything falls apart now but it’s not completely unheard of either.

Van de Beek would be Manchester United’s first signing of the summer and it couldn’t have come quicker with fans venting their frustrations for weeks now.

Some supporters are adamant even if the slow board brings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all his targets that they should protest the ownership regardless.

