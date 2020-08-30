Fabrizio Romano gives update on Donny van de Beek’s Man United transfer

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans further hope that the club are set to sign Ajax’s Donny van de Beek ‘soon’.

Social media went into meltdown yesterday after the midfielder was left out of Ajax’s squad for a pre-season match against Eintracht Frankfurt and head coach Erik Ten Hag confirmed that ‘there are indeed developments that keep him out of the squad’ when asked about a transfer.

News also broke yesterday from FC Barcelona specialist journalist Gerard Romero that the Catalan side are not pursuing a transfer for the Dutchman, leading United fans everywhere to draw the conclusion that it must be United who are close to signing him.

Romano then upped the ante with a thread of tweets at 9.13pm yesterday evening, saying ‘Manchester United are in contact with Donny Van de Beek agents by weeks – he’s been scouted for many months.

‘He’s considered an ‘opportunity’ but Ajax are still waiting to receive an official bid. Barcelona are denying any contact to sign Van de Beek.

‘Donny Van de Beek would love to join Premier League and he’s waiting for an official bid after clubs have contacted his agents on last weeks. Ajax will let him leave if any club will match the price tag [around €40M].’

‘

Donny Van de Beek would love to join Premier League and he’s waiting for an official bid after clubs have contacted his agents on last weeks. Ajax will let him leave if any club will match the price tag [around €40M]. 🔴 #vandebeek #transfers #ajax — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2020

At 4.20am this morning, Romano added:

‘Ajax have excellent relationship with Manchester United – they already know how much Man Utd are interested in Donny van de Beek. But they’re still waiting for an official bid to be submitted.

‘Barcelona are so quiet by weeks on VdB.’

Ajax have excellent relationship with Manchester United – they already know how much Man Utd are interested in Donny van de Beek. But they’re still waiting for an official bid to be submitted. Barcelona are so quiet by weeks on VdB. 🔴 #MUFC #Ajax #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

When asked if he knew if United were going to bid for the player soon, he then replied:

‘If any club will sign Van de Beek, I guess it will be ‘soon’ and you don’t have to wait like 30 days…’

if any club will sign Van de Beek, I guess it will be ‘soon’ and you don’t have to wait like 30 days… 👌🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

After weeks of frustration for Manchester United fans following the club’s failure to land top target Jadon Sancho and the absence of any other signings, the idea of a quick and painless transfer is an appealing one and will certainly take the pressure off executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s owners, who have fallen once again under the spotlight due to the lack of activity.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored over 60 goals between them last season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.