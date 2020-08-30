Harry Maguire’s leave extended as Man United bosses decide what to do

Harry Maguire has been given extra leave from Manchester United training by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire has endured a torrid couple of weeks after having been arrested, charged and found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery of an official on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The United skipper has launched an appeal against the conviction, which by Greek law means that he is neither considered guilty nor innocent until the appeal takes place.

The Red Devils are due to start their pre-season training at Carrington on Wednesday but according to The Sun, Solskjaer has given the 27-year-old until the weekend before he has to join the rest of the squad.

There may be both physical and psychological damage to Maguire that he needs to overcome. In an interview with BBC News about his ordeal on Thursday the player claimed that he had been hit ‘a lot on the legs’ and that the police ‘were hitting my leg saying my career is over’.

The Athletic’s Adam Crafton reports that ‘United are aware that Maguire and his sister Daisy have visible injuries following the incidents’.

Whether or not Maguire’s leg injuries rule him out of training is unclear but the psychological impact of the episode is equally unknown, as the player comes to terms with the events of the night, the 21 months and 10 days suspended sentence given to him and the forthcoming appeal that is hanging over his head.

Maguire was dropped from the England squad by Gareth Southgate following the conviction but Crafton reports that ‘a well-placed source told The Athletic United do not intend to strip Maguire of the captaincy at this stage, although the club’s priority in recent days has been his welfare and legal defence, rather than matters on the field.

‘A source close to Maguire conceded United were likely to conduct their own investigation before reaching a firm conclusion.’

