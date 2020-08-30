Man United winger Tahith Chong dazzles on loan at Werder Bremen

Manchester United star Tahith Chong has made an excellent start to his loan spell at Werder Bremen in Germany.

As reported here earlier this month, Chong has joined the Bundesliga side on a season-long loan in search of more regular first team football.

The German outfit will be delighted with Chong’s productivity preseason as he hit the ground running in his natural right wing position and they will be hoping this form will continue into Bremen’s 20/21 campaign.

Just three days after the deal was announced, Chong made his first appearance for Bremen in a 4-1 victory, coincidentally over Austrian side LASK, against whom he put in an impressive performance at left-back for the Red Devils in the Europa League Round of 16 recently.

The technical winger, wearing the number 22 shirt, created a goal by assisting new teammate Johnannes Eggestein, otherwise known as “Jojo”.

Bremen’s admin team tweeted “Nice! @TahithC serves Jojo and the score increased to 2-0!”

The loanee himself posted “First game! Nice to get an assist today! @werderbremen #nordphoto”

After impressing in the first half and getting the assist for the second goal, Chong was rested but the club’s Twitter team were clearly impressed.

“Successful debut for @TahithC in the Werder jersey: In the 4-1 victory against the @LASK_Official He stayed on the pitch for 45 minutes and set up the second goal.”

Erfolgreiches Debüt für @TahithC im Werder-Trikot: Beim 4:1-Sieg gegen den @LASK_Official stand er 45 Minuten auf dem Platz und bereitete das zweite Tor vor. ✔️ Der Spielbericht 👉 https://t.co/QWw63FZREs#svwlask | #Zillerdeich2020 pic.twitter.com/MbC1PHpoey — SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) August 19, 2020

Chong’s next game came against SC Austria Lustenau, in a 4-2 victory to Bremen where Chong was again rested at half time in a generally disappointing performance for the German side, despite the result.

Next time out the pacy Dutchman, 20, was back in the headlines for his part in another victory which saw Bremen score four when facing Dutch side FC Groningen.

This time the young winger got on the scoresheet in what was described by the Bremen Twitter admins as a “Beautiful solo, beautiful debut goal by @TahithC !”

Chong himself decided words were not needed to describe his delightful run when sharing the goal on Twitter:

Clearly the Dutch prospect is enjoying his time out on loan already and will be hoping this form continues, as Bremen, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United fanbase all are.

This will be a big season for Chong and with United’s Jadon Sancho deal appearing to have fallen through, it may even be a chance to convince United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that with his return next season and Mason Greenwood continuing his own development with the United first team, there is no need to panic over purchasing a new right winger after all.