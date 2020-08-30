Very reliable source claims Man United are interested in signing Thiago

A highly respected Norwegian journalist has claimed that Manchester United are trying to sign Thiago Alcantara as well as Donny van de Beek.

As reported here earlier, rumours are currently rife that the Red Devils are poised to make a bid for the Ajax midfielder Van de Beek, whilst it seemed only a matter of time before Liverpool placed a bid for the Bayern Munich player.

Thiago famously joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013 after he had been widely tipped to be David Moyes’ first marquee signing at United. He has gone on to become one of the world’s top central midfielders.

But now with one year left on his contract, Thiago has made it known he wants to leave the club, who have agreed to let him go if their reported €30 million valuation is met.

The reports linking the 29-year-old with Liverpool have been widespread and when Bayern’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was quoted this morning as saying that ‘we expect an offer these days’ for the Spaniard, most people assumed it was to come from Anfield.

However, Fredrik Filtvedt, who works at Dagbladet TV, also tweeted this morning ‘Hear that United – in addition to Van de Beek – are interested in Thiago.’

Får høre at United – i tillegg til Van de Beek – er interesserte i Thiago. — Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) August 30, 2020

Other reliable Norwegian journalists such as Jan Aage Fjortoft and Jonas Giæver quickly retweeted the post, underlining their belief in the quality of Filtvedt’s sources.

It seems unlikely that the Red Devils would sign two central midfielders in this window, having also identified the need to strengthen in other positions, notably the right wing, central defence and attack.

It may therefore be that Thiago has been lined up as a backup to Van de Beek, or even vice-versa, or his name is being linked with the club as a negotiating tactic in the chase to sign the Dutchman.

