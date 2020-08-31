Contract details: Manchester United hand Donny van de Beek respectable wages

Donny van de Beek will reportedly earn less than most may anticipate in his move to Manchester United from Ajax.

The young Dutchman has completed just about everything his expected transfer with just the official announcement left at the time of writing.

Van de Beek will be United’s first signing of the summer and fans will be hoping to see a few more before the window shuts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have had a tendency to overpay players, with many supporters confused by the club’s wage structure.

However, under the legendary Norwegian, that structure seems to be making more sense and Van de Beek’s reported contract proves that.

Donny van de Beek will earn €120,000-a-week at #mufc, not including bonuses in his contract #mulive [@MikeVerweij] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 31, 2020

Some reports in the past claimed Phil Jones is on £100k per week so it’s safe to say Van de Beek’s salary is a good deal.

The English centre-back, putting talent aside, has endured an injury-riddled career and so to pay him that much only for him to be unavailable is a concern.

Nonetheless, gone are the days where Manchester United spend without any thinking behind it and long may it continue.

Having said that, with the wages Van de Beek is on, he can’t be expected to only warm up the bench and time will tell how crucial he is to the squad.

