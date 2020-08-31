Donny van de Beek’s father admits Manchester United is the dream move

Ajax star Donny van de Beek’s father has spoken out on his son’s expected transfer to Manchester United, insisting it’s “a dream come true”.

The versatile midfielder is yet to be announced officially at the time of writing but it’s understood the transfer fee was agreed, the medical went well and the personal terms were agreed.

Fans have been waiting patiently to hear from United directly over the move but no one is concerned that it will no longer happen.

Van de Beek is recognised as a brilliant signing and supporters are excited to see him play and it’s understood the feeling is mutual.

The fee is said to be at €40m with €5m more in bonuses, making it a smart move and a financially responsible one.

According to Metro, Andre van de Beek said: “This is a dream come true. Our local village is very proud.

“It’s the perfect moment for him to make this step to such a beautiful club, but Ajax will always remain in our heart.

“A lot of clubs were interested, but Donny took this decision himself.”

The other clubs were rumoured to be the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester City.

However, there has been no official admission from any of the clubs so it’s all rumours for now unless proven otherwise.

What is interesting from Van de Beek’s father is that it seems as though the whole family loves the decision that was made and feel Manchester United are the right club to move to now.

