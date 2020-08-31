Glazers agree to sell Man United to Ortega family, reports from Spain claim

The Spanish Ortega family have reached an agreement to buy Machester United from the Glazer family, according to Radio El Fuego in Spain.

The family is headed by 84-year-old Amancio Ortega, ‘chairman of Inditex, and co-founder of Zara, sixth richest person in the world and formerly the richest’, according to Wikipedia.

The radio station has been claiming for days that the Ortegas, the richest family in Europe with an estimated net worth of around $73 billion, have made a bid for the club, although many were sceptical because of the reliability of the source and because it is not the kind of investment usually associated with the dynasty.

However, this evening, the Spanish outlet tweeted ‘We are hearing from an extremely reliable source that a verbal agreement has been reached between the Ortega family and the Glazer family for the sale of Manchester United!’

They then added context, saying:

‘Our contacts tell us that the Ortega family is still in discussions with attorneys due to the complexity of the current class A and B share structure in Manchester United. We have been told that this deal could take 3/4 months to complete.

‘We also hear that the Ortega Family has already started planning how they want to run the club. They want to bring a Spanish type structure where there is a president that the fans can vote for.

‘It is still early days, but we have to wait to see what happens.’

There is no way of knowing whether there is any truth to the report from Spain or not at this stage, although most in the football world will continue to treat the reports cautiously, to say the least.

However, if true, it is the biggest possible news in decades for Manchester United and could change the course of the club’s history.

