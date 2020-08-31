Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira set to be offloaded as Van de Beek arrives

Manchester United want to offload either Jesse Lingard or Andreas Pereira this summer after they complete the signing of Donny van de Beek as expected.

United reached full agreement with Ajax to sign the talented midfielder yesterday evening and he is expected to fly in to Manchester today or tomorrow to complete the deal.

And according to The Times, there will be departures to help fund this purchase and others expected to follow.

‘Solskjaer wants to add another three players this summer, including a centre back, a right winger and a striker, meaning he will need to trim his squad,’ the outlet claims.

‘Jesse Lingard, 27, or Andreas Pereira, 24, are likely to leave Old Trafford.’

It is no surprise that Lingard and Pereira’s names are mentioned by The Times. Both had extremely disappointing seasons last time out despite being given plenty of opportunities by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Up until the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the United squad, Lingard was almost ever-present in the side and notched up 1,888 minutes for the Reds over the season, scoring just four goals and providing two assists – a goal involvement every 3.49 games.

Pereira got even more game time, amassing 2,327 minutes, with two goals and four assists – a goal involvement every 4.31 games.

Van de Beek, by contrast, played 3,171 minutes in 2019/20, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists – a goal involvement every 1.61 games.

There have been no concrete rumours about either player’s departure in recent weeks. AC Milan were showing interest in Lingard but are now poised to sign Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United could be an option.

Pereira has been linked with Benfica and Valencia but the local press in Portugal and Spain have not taken the rumours particularly seriously.

