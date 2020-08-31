Latest on Donny van de Beek: Dutch star is completing medicals

It doesn’t appear as though there will be long left before Manchester United announce the signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek as the latest reports claim he’s undergoing his medicals.

The talented Dutchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since January but his imminent transfer still exploded unexpectedly.

All the United news of late has been about Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho but the club moved swiftly once the information became public on Van de Beek.

Some reports put negotiations taking place weeks ago but fans have only known of interest for a day or two.

It’s understood the excellent relationship with Ajax, thanks to Edwin van der Sar being their CEO, has helped matters.

Paperworks signed between Ajax and Manchester United. Time for medicals. Contract to be signed on next hours until June 2025. Donny Van de Beek to Man Utd, here we go confirmed for the ‘homegrown’ talent who’ll leave Ajax 🤝🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd #Ajax #vandebeek https://t.co/oBPCWPL7qE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

Donny van de Beek is absent from Holland training as he is undergoing his #mufc medical #mulive [@MikeVerweij] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 31, 2020

With the medical taking place now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear an official announcement tonight or tomorrow.

Some reports claimed the deal would be completed by the end of the week but fans are not too concerned with getting the official stamp.

It would take something humongous to stop this transfer from completing at this stage with some supporters even turning their attention to the next signing already.

Van de Beek represents the perfect squad depth buy as he is a talented player coming off the bench but can also slot right into the starting XI.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.