Man United target three more signings – but who is on the shortlist?

Manchester United want to sign three more players in the current transfer window after they complete the signing of Ajax’s Donny van de Beek as expected.

According to The Times, ‘Solskjaer wants to add another three players this summer, including a centre back, a right winger and a striker.’

In terms of centre backs, the most likely signing is undoubtedly Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile.

The Red Devils reportedly had a €25 million (£22.4m) bid for the 19-year-old rejected last week and a source at Monaco was quoted as saying ‘Badiashile will stay unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him’.

However, AS reports that €30 million plus bonuses (£26.8m] will be enough to secure his services, so the gap in valuations is not a huge one.

A source close to Monaco now indicates that Badiashile will stay “unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him.” Bayer Leverkusen, who have been in talks to sign the player for weeks, intend to come back with a new offer regardless. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

Other names linked in the press include Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, who is more strongly linked with a move to neighbours Man City, Villareal’s Pau Torres and Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, with Torres looking the most reachable of the three.

As for right wingers, it is an open secret that United’s top target is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but the gap in valuations between buying and selling club there is huge. The Bundesliga side are adamant that they will not accept less than €120 million (£107.5m) in cash for the England star, with United looking at figures of around €70 – €80 million (£62.7-£71.6m) plus add-ons.

With that deal seemingly dead in the water, other right wingers linked with United have included Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, Juventus’ Douglas Costa, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé, Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa, Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo, Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampo and Juve’s Federico Bernadeschi, but none of these rumours have gathered much pace recently.

Other than some outlandish speculation about Spurs’ Harry Kane a couple of months ago, rumours linking United with strikers have been fewer and farther between. Lyon’s Moussa Dembele or Bournemouth’s former United academy star Josh King, who came close to joining the club in January, seem the most likely.

