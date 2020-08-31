Manchester United fans in disbelief over Dayot Upamecano links

Manchester United fans refused to believe their club could potentially sign RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano after wrapping up Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

Not long after the talented Dutchman was said to be on the cusp of completing a transfer to Old Trafford, the French prospect was claimed to be the next target.

Upamecano would be a brilliant purchase for many top clubs so it’s normal United fans wouldn’t believe their luck.

After all, the club has failed to sign anyone all summer until now and suddenly they’re moving on to another top talent.

Upamecano would address yet another weakness in the squad and would show just how spot-on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer strategy is once again.

1 CB spot sorted for more than a Decade. — . (@mufczach) August 31, 2020

No ways this will happen — DevilUnited🔰 (@DevilUnited2) August 31, 2020

First we wrap up the VDB deal inside 24 hours, and now we’re apparently looking at signing Dayot Upamecano? Nah, this can’t be real. Someone’s done something to Ed Woodward if that happens. 😂 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) August 31, 2020

Upamecano is the absolute dream centre-back signing… ESPN say he’s the no.1 target AND that there’s confidence a deal can be done. Wow, I’m praying this one happens. Transforms us up another level. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) August 31, 2020

Can’t be true, that’s too good to be true, please someone tell me it’s bs… — kieran (@KizzaUTD) August 31, 2020

Too good to be true — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 31, 2020

Manchester United fans are more used to their club dragging their heels for weeks on end before completing deals rather than doing so in back to back signings.

For now, an Upamecano transfer is just a report with ESPN being the main outlet making the claim.

No one else has truly backed their stance so it could all be for nothing but for the time being, United supporters will dare to dream.

Upamecano would obviously walk right into the starting XI putting the likes of Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly’s futures up in the air.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have scored over 60 goals between them during the past season. But how much do you know about other strikers who played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.