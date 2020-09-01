Dayot Upamecano confirms negotiations with many clubs

RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano has opened up in regards to rumours that have been linking him with a move away.

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing the young Frenchman having completed the transfer of Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

Upamecano is one of the football world’s most highly sought after prospects, particularly in the centre-back position.

Many clubs would love to have the pacy defender on board and yet he hasn’t transferred anywhere so far.

United are understood to be stepping up their efforts to sign him and fans are in disbelief over the potential deal.

According to Goal, Upamecano said: “I have extended my contract with Leipzig. I am targeted by several clubs, I speak with clubs, but I have time. We will see what happens in the future.”

The interesting thing to consider in his quote is how he hasn’t ruled out a move away, even admitting to talking to clubs.

This leaves Manchester United with a little wiggle room to at least attempt to sign Upamecano even if they fail.

The 21-year-old would be invaluable to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and would solve the club’s defensive problems.

Upamecano is essentially the ideal target to invest in and would slot in seamlessly alongside Harry Maguire in defence.

It would raise question marks over the futures of the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe amongst others but it would be a brilliant transfer nonetheless.

