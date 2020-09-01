Fabrizio Romano confirms Juventus wanted Paul Pogba this summer

Well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Juventus were ready to sign Paul Pogba this summer until two things went against them.

The Italian giants were believed to be keen on re-signing their former player but many put the reports down to just rumours.

However, it appears there was more substance than initially believed and that former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri was actually keen on Pogba.

The French midfielder had previously announced a desire for a new challenge to the public but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to keep him nonetheless.

It now looks as though Pogba will renew his contract with the Red Devils and will spend the peak years of his career at Old Trafford.

According to the Guardian, Romano said: “I am sure, totally sure that without the virus now we were speaking about Paul Pogba to Juventus this summer.

“Because they were ready to make an important bid, €100m. Then they had the virus, they lost money, something change at Manchester United.

“They were back to winning games, they are back in the Champions League and now the deal is totally off.”

A €100m bid is close to what Manchester United were said to be looking for in order to let go of Pogba.

The reports had claimed the World Cup winner would be allowed to leave for a little more than what he was bought for, given his contract was coming close to expiration.

The price-tag was set at around €120m which means it’s not far from what Juventus planned and an agreement likely would’ve been met.

Thankfully the combination of the Serie A champions failing to come up with the goods and United performing admirably meant Pogba would stay put.

