AS Roma target Man United’s Fred as well as Chris Smalling

Manchester United midfielder Fred could be the next player to leave Old Trafford, as the club looks to balance the squad and finances before the current transfer window closes.

It’s fair to say that Fred has been inconsistent since his big money move from Shakhtar Donetsk in Jose Mourinho’s final transfer window, with the Brazilian’s best performances in a red shirt coming in the middle part of last season.

The 27 year old contributed 15 goals and 15 assists in 155 appearances for Shakhtar, the equivalent to a goal contribution every 5.16 games.

However, since moving to Old Trafford in 2018, Fred’s statistics dropped down by almost half to 3 goals and 5 assists from 73 appearances, an average of one goal or assist every 9.13 matches, according to the ever reliable TransferMarkt.

It is likely that with the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax, Fred will drop down the pecking order further at Old Trafford and reports from a local Rome-based podcast TeleRadioStereo via RomaPress claims that AS Roma are in talks for a double swoop for Fred and Chris Smalling, who spent last season on loan with the club.

In an article discussing Smalling’s ongoing transfer saga, TeleRadioStereo reported that “Roma and the Red Devils are also in talks for a potential deal involving midfielder Fred”.

Roma’s current boss, Paulo Fonseca, was Fred’s manager at Shakthar and the article continues by suggesting Fonseca would like to rekindle his relationship with the midfield maestro.

United fans have begun to build a respect for Fred thanks to his tireless efforts in the middle of the park and his improved performances. It would therefore be something of an anticlimax both for the player and the fans if he were to move on at this stage.