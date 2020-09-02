Confirmed: Manchester United complete first summer signing in Donny van de Beek

It’s taken a while but Manchester United have finally and officially announced the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The reports have been coming in thick and fast over the past few days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side moved quickly to wrap up the deal.

It’s believed United were keen to wrap up the transfer as Van de Beek was beginning to get interest from other clubs.

Fans are excited to see their new signing in action as he becomes Solskjaer’s first player in for the summer.

Van de Beek is understood to have cost €40m without bonuses and will be on €120k per week wages until 2025.

Van de Beek is exactly the type of signing Manchester United were calling out for, someone who adds good quality to a squad in desperate need of depth.

The young Dutchman is also good enough to walk right into the starting XI and it will keep a lot of the current players on their toes.

There’s been little criticism of the transfers with some fans only concern being how Van de Beek doesn’t necessarily address more pressing concerns such as the right-wing or centre-back positions.

However, not all signings are made in chronological order and it makes sense for United to have pounced on the talented midfielder.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.