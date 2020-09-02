Donny van de Beek pictured in Manchester United’s new kit

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Donny van de Beek and that naturally has fans ecstatic at their new arrival.

The young midfielder is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first buy of the summer and immediately addresses some concerns regarding the squad.

The worries lay in terms of how little depth there is in United’s first-team and Van de Beek is exactly the type of player to add the right kind of quality.

Supporters hope he won’t be the only signing of the summer as there still some other positions that need investment if the club is to have a successful full second season under Solskjaer.

Van de Beek will wear the number 34 shirt in honour of his friend and former Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri who sadly suffered permanent brain damage after collapsing in training.

Tell you what Donny, it suits you 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hXuF0cB67q — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) September 2, 2020

Hopefully, it’s the first of many smiles in a Manchester United shirt for Van de Beek and hopefully, he can have an impact on the first-team.

The sensational Dutchman’s versatility will come in handy in terms of the amount of action he will see in his first season at the club as he’s capable of playing in various roles in midfield.

Some reports have claimed Solskjaer hinted to the player that he would be a number 10 which would raise question marks over Bruno Fernandes’ role.

Either way, it’s a good problem to have and on paper at least, Van de Beek has all the qualities to succeed at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.