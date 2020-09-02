Manchester United fans praise Donny van de Beek transfer

Manchester United fans are thoroughly excited to see their new signing in action after Donny van de Beek’s arrival was officially announced.

The club took their time to make the announcement as supporters have known the sensational Dutchman was set to complete the transfer for a while now.

Van de Beek’s arrival signals United’s first purchase in the summer transfer window and fans will be hoping it’s not the last.

The young midfielder provides much-needed depth to the squad and could even feature in the starting XI if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squeezed him in.

At the reported €40m price-tag, Van de Beek is an astute buy and the Red Devils did well to ensure it was them who secured his signature after others raised their interest.

Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba (with the experience of Matic to watch over them). From a problem position, we’ve now got one of the most promising midfields in Europe. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) September 2, 2020

🗣 Donny van de Beek: “This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group.” Best midfield in the Premier League 🔥🔥🔥 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fWdUzrPMbA — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) September 2, 2020

A good amount of CL experience, hard working & versatile, excellent movement in & around the box, will chip in with goals + assists, only 23 years old & he only cost £35m. Donny van de Beek will be an excellent addition to our squad. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 2, 2020

Donny van de Beek started as a 6 but has developed into a roaming hybrid attacking 8 who exploits the space in & around the final third — an ideal, stylistic comparison would be to Thomas Müller, who #mufc have wanted for many years. 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣. pic.twitter.com/D7A9F0PWqW — ً (@utdrobbo) September 2, 2020

De Bruyne come outside Donny wants to have a word — ~David~ (@_David_MUFC) September 2, 2020

Naturally, there will be question marks over the futures of the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay but it’s exactly the type of quality Solskjaer wanted in his squad.

That trio may not be regular starting XI stars but they can still contribute effectively to Manchester United, particularly during congested periods.

If any of the players suffer an injury as well then Fred, Matic and McTominay are solid options to rely upon in such scenarios.

