Manchester United fans praise Donny van de Beek transfer
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans praise Donny van de Beek transfer

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans are thoroughly excited to see their new signing in action after Donny van de Beek’s arrival was officially announced.

The club took their time to make the announcement as supporters have known the sensational Dutchman was set to complete the transfer for a while now.

Van de Beek’s arrival signals United’s first purchase in the summer transfer window and fans will be hoping it’s not the last.

The young midfielder provides much-needed depth to the squad and could even feature in the starting XI if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squeezed him in.

At the reported €40m price-tag, Van de Beek is an astute buy and the Red Devils did well to ensure it was them who secured his signature after others raised their interest.

Naturally, there will be question marks over the futures of the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay but it’s exactly the type of quality Solskjaer wanted in his squad.

That trio may not be regular starting XI stars but they can still contribute effectively to Manchester United, particularly during congested periods.

If any of the players suffer an injury as well then Fred, Matic and McTominay are solid options to rely upon in such scenarios.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus