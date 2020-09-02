Roma and Manchester United edge closer over Chris Smalling agreement

Manchester United fans can expect a departure soon according to reports as it has surfaced Chris Smalling wants to leave to return to Roma.

The experienced Englishman spent a brilliant season out on loan with the Italian giants and wants to seal a permanent move this time around.

Smalling was a scapegoat for much of his career at United, often blamed for their horrendous form, particularly in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to sign Harry Maguire last summer, it was clear the former Fulham man was not going to be a regular starter.

No one expected him to perform so well at Roma but now Smalling hopes the two clubs can reach an agreement and it seems that may now finally happen.

The interest from Roma has been stepped up recently and The Peoples Person have been covering it from the get-go, which can be seen by clicking here.

While some critics will claim Smalling shouldn’t be the first centre-back to leave as the likes of Phil Jones or Marcos Rojo should be sold first, it’s an argument with no real substance.

After all, sales aren’t always done in order of least talented to most talented and so it makes sense to get rid of deadwood whenever an offer comes in.

