Borussia Dortmund make Jadon Sancho crucial promise

The pressure is on Manchester United to deliver Jadon Sancho according to the latest reports that claim Borussia Dortmund have made a promise they can take advantage of.

The sensational winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer long but unfortunately, nothing has materialised.

It’s well known that United’s dream signing is Sancho and a lot of their efforts has focussed on him.

After all, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only recently made his first signing of the summer in Donny van de Beek as the Dortmund man has been the main target.

Nonetheless, despite the potential transfer going quiet recently, the Red Devils have been told exactly what they need to do to finally geet their man.

Christian Falk to the Liverpool Echo today: "Dortmund don't need to sell Sancho or need the money but they have made a promise to Sancho and said if Manchester United ring in a €120m package you can go there" #mufc #mujournal [@cfbayern via @LivEchoLFC] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) September 3, 2020

Now all Manchester United need to do is meet the price-tag but the problem is how much Dortmund want in upfront costs.

After all, it’s a remarkable amount of money, particularly given the current climate and so paying that all will do serious damage.

However, other reports claim United’s actual problem isn’t the price-tag or the player’s wages but rather compensation his agents are looking for.

Given the size of the transfer, it’s not difficult to imagine Sancho’s agents would want a large compensation fee which poses a bigger problem to the Red Devils.

