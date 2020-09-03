Dean Henderson is ‘well up for’ the challenge of ousting David de Gea

Dean Henderson feels like a new signing at Manchester United and is determined to win the number one jersey from David de Gea.

The 23-year-old has been phenomenal while on loan at Sheffield United over the last two seasons and has earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Henderson’s performances have earned him a bumper new €120,000 per week, five-plus-one year contract with the Red Devils and he has been told he will be staying at Old Trafford next season to challenge De Gea.

And in an interview with The Times, Henderson pulled no punches about his determination to oust the Spanish stopper.

‘I’ll be working my socks off to get in that starting line-up because it’s something I’ve always wanted.

‘I’m so close now. I’m not going to give up. I’m going to put the pressure on.

‘I respect David. I know what challenges are going to be. I’m well up for it.

‘You can get many things from training and learn off someone like David … But I don’t think there’s any substitute for game time. Coming off a good season with momentum, it wouldn’t be clever for me to sit around and not play.

‘I’m under no illusions that I’m going to improve by just sitting on the bench. I need that game time.’

The Whitehaven-born star also revealed that he will be fulfilling his own prediction of four years ago when he takes his place between the sticks at Old Trafford.

‘[When joining Grimsby Town on loan in 2016] I said, “At 23, I’ll go back and that’ll be my time”. I knew what I needed to do. I knew what I needed to tick off before I got there.’

Henderson’s performances last year resulted in a ranking of fourth best keeper in the Premier League, according to Opta statistics – six places ahead of De Gea. But Henderson is hungry to keep learning and improving.

(chart reproduced from The Telegraph)

‘I want to play for England and I want to play for Manchester United,’ he confirms.

‘So I’m just going to keep overcoming my little challenges, [reaching] my little goals and I’m sure one day I’ll get to where I want to be.’

Henderson’s fighting talk suggests that De Gea will have a battle on his hands to keep him at bay.

‘I feel like a new signing at Man United. I haven’t been in the building for five years.

‘Having to prove yourself, go the long way round and go up through the leagues, you’ve got to have a bit of an edge. I believe I’ve got that edge. I’m happy with who I am.

‘I’m ready for any challenge thrown my way now.’

