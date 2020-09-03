Donny van de Beek reveals the two former Manchester United men who helped with transfer

Manchester United’s latest signing Donny van de Beek has revealed two former stars convinced him to make the move to Old Trafford.

The young Dutchman became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer on Wednesday afternoon and the hope is it’ll be the first of many.

Van de Beek’s transfer has excited many United fans who are glad to have added more quality to their squad.

Solskjaer often avoided rotating or making substitutions due to the lack of quality depth at the club so the talented midfielder was needed.

Only time will tell how he’ll fit into the legendary Norwegian’s plans but apparently two former Red Devils convinced him to join.

Donny van de Beek: “van der Sar & Daley Blind helped me too with my decision. They were very excited about #mufc. They said it wasn’t only a massive club, but also a very warm club. So far this is exactly how I experienced the club. I’m so excited to arrive there." [@MikeVerweij] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) September 2, 2020

Daley Blind is at Ajax currently as a player while Edwin van der Sar is the club’s CEO, meaning he was involved in negotiations.

Many fans view the versatile player’s sale during Jose Mourinho’s era as one that was a mistake but the love is still there between both parties.

Manchester United were said to have gotten glowing references from the pair on Van de Beek as well so the scouting, so to speak, went both ways.

With Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona all said to be keen on the player, it’s a good thing Van der Sar and Blind put in a good word or two.

