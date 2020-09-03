Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund want quiet negotiations

Manchester United fans can relax a little over why the Jadon Sancho news has gone quiet as according to reports, it’s a positive thing.

Borussia Dortmund have absolutely refused to be shaken down by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and have been stubborn in negotiations so far.

The two European giants have also been releasing plenty of media briefs as the mind games were being played publicly.

United supporters were initially excited over the signing of Sancho but once the press releases got too much, they quickly became sick of hearing about the lack of progress.

Since Dortmund’s deadline for the young Englishman passed, the news over a transfer has quietened down but not for the wrong reasons.

#mufc and Borussia Dortmund have agreed to go about negotiations for Jadon Sancho in a more respectful manner, hence why talk in the media has gone quiet #mulive [@DeanJonesBR] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 3, 2020

It appears as though the two clubs have recognised that their public negotiations was doing more damage than good to the deal itself as well as their reputations.

After all, if Dortmund end up selling Sancho now, they’d look particularly silly after claiming the deal is 100% off, even putting out this Tweet:

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

For Manchester United, even if they end up buying Sancho, having their dirty business aired out in public is embarrassing as well.

For both parties, it makes sense to not leak information out anymore and to reach a conclusion amicably, particularly since they’re likely to do more business with each other in the future.

