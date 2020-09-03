Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to Bayern’s Thiago Alcantara

According to the latest reports, the ball is in Thiago Alcantara’s court in regards to a potential Manchester United transfer.

The Spanish midfielder is obviously a sensational footballer and it makes sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be interested.

It’s not the first time United have been linked with Thiago as he was also said to be on the move when David Moyes was in charge.

In that summer the Scottish manager ended up signing Marouane Fellaini and no one else, leaving many fans to wonder what could’ve been.

Unfortunately, it seems like history might repeat itself as there appears to be a considerable factor stopping a transfer from materialising this time around too.

Flere detaljer: Solskjær har pratet med Thiago personlig. Men enn så lenge er lønnskravet for høyt. Altfor høyt. Solskjær er opptatt av signeringer som 𝙫𝙞𝙡 spille for United av de «riktige årsakene» og ikke på grunn av penger. — Fredrik A. N. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) September 3, 2020

The Tweet above translates to: “Solskjær has talked to Thiago in person. But so far the wage demand is too high. Too loud.

“Solskjær is interested in signings such as will play for United for the ‘right reasons’ and not because of money.”

The legendary Norwegian has made it a habit to personally get in touch with the players he’s interested in and it paid off when he signed Donny van de Beek.

However, it’s unlikely he’ll have the same effect on Thiago as it’s believed the player wanted to leave Bayern in the first place in search of a pay raise.

Manchester United are better off avoiding such players, regardless of their talent, and so the superb 29-year-old will either have to lower his demands or try his luck with Liverpool.

