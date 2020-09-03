Sergio Reguilon: Manchester United submit offer to Real Madrid

Manchester United have made an offer for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilón, according to reports from Spain.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season on loan at Sevilla from los Blancos and caught Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attention with a fine performance against United in the Europa League semi-final last month.

According to AS, Real’s head coach Zinedine Zidane has decided to stick by veteran Marcelo and French star Ferland Mendy in the left back position, which ‘forces los Blancos to look for a destination for the young star at the peak of his football development, which may lead him to make his debut with the Spanish National Team against Germany in Stuttgart on Thursday.’

Sevilla are reportedly keen to keep the Madrid-born player for a second season but ‘in recent days a very interesting offer has arrived from Manchester United, who are very interested in signing him,’ AS claims.

The outlet reports that United would be seen as a good destination for the player to continue his development with a view to returning to Madrid at a later stage.

‘For Reguilón the offer is tempting because he would be practically guaranteed a first team place at Old Trafford, which also celebrates United’s return to the Champions League this season.

‘[Reguilón] seeks to strengthen his sporting growth with an eye toward a future return to the Bernabéu, a desire shared in the offices of the Bernabéu but not in Zidane’s.

‘Madrid does not rule out repeating Morata’s operation with Juventus, with a transfer between 25 and 30 million euros, but with a guaranteed buyback option.

Reguilón would be a fantastic signing for United but the buy-back clause described by AS would undoubtedly pose a problem in negotiations.

AS claims that Juventus, Spurs and Napoli are also in the hunt for the left back’s signature but insists that United are in pole position to sign him.

