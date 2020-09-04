David de Gea wins back Spain jersey with brilliant show

Manchester United star David de Gea took a huge step to winning back the Spanish goalkeeping position with a fantastic performance for his national team last night.

The 29-year-old has struggled to keep his place in the side since a disastrous performance at the 2018 World Cup that contributed to Spain crashing out of the tournament at the Round of 16 stage.

Since then, with a large section of Spain fans against him and showing inconsistent performances for United, he has been used sparingly as a second option to Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea.

However, with Kepa’s own inconsistencies and his having been dropped by Frank Lampard, De Gea was recalled last night by Luis Enrique and put in a man-of-the-match performance in Spain’s 1-1 Nations League Group 1 draw with Germany.

This led AS to declare ‘De Gea has settled the debate’.

‘The United player vindicated himself and settled the doubts that existed about his current form.

‘The United man responded at the moment he most needed to bury the debate that surrounded him.

‘More games are needed to see the coach’s final decision, but at least the debate on the David’s current form is closed.

‘At the level shown against Germany he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, the same one who amazed everyone for so many seasons in the Premier League.’

De Gea made three excellent saves from Kehrer, Draxler and Sané in a busy eight first half minutes that kept Spain in last night’s game.

Luis Enrique, not a coach who normally singles out players, made a point of praising De Gea after the game:

‘When he makes a mistake we look at his frailties and so when he puts in a performance like this, we have to give him credit.

‘It would be good for De Gea to be on the front page of some important newspaper or for people to open up and say what a great goalkeeper we have’.

AS believes that De Gea has now done enough to win back his place:

‘De Gea has claimed his position as starting goalkeeper for the coach and, if he starts again against Ukraine, the debate about who will be Spain’s goalkeeper in the next European Championships could be settled.’

