Manchester United in surprise bid for Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon

As reported on The Peoples Person yesterday, Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon and have submitted a respectable bid for the player, although they face competition from others.

The left-back has emerged as a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of late and it seems he may be on his way to becoming the club’s second signing of the summer.

It has now been revealed by Sport that the exact amount of the offer made by the Red Devils is around €30 million (around £26.8m).

It seems Reguilon has a host of options to consider from but the earlier report suggested he would prefer to move to a club that would guarantee first-team football and a buyback clause so he could return to Spain.

United are said to be looking for depth in the left-back spot by some sections of the media but it was thought of as a low-priority position.

The thought behind it was that Brandon William would be shifted over to the right-back spot to provide cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot being moved on.

This would leave the Red Devils with just Luke Shaw at left-back and according to those same reports Solskjaer wants competition for him in Reguilon.

The Spanish full-back understands he’s way down in the pecking order at Madrid and so wants to continue his development until he’s ready for the left-back spot.

