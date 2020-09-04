Mason Greenwood given prestigious number 11 jersey for Man United

Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have been given new squad numbers for the 2020/21 season.

Last season, Greenwood wore the number 26 shirt and Williams was 53, but their great performances over the course of the season established them as first team regulars.

This has been rewarded with new numbers, with Greenwood taking the prestigious number 11 shirt and Williams moving up to number 33.

It is a prestigious honour in particular for Greenwood, who at 18 years of age will follow in the footsteps of United legend Ryan Giggs.

He is only the third player since the Welsh wizard to wear the shirt, the other two being Adnan Januzaj and Anthony Martial, who has since reverted back to the number 9 shirt.

It completes a fantastic day for Greenwood, who also learned that he has been named on the shortlist for the prestigious PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2019/20 along with teammate Marcus Rashford.

Williams made 35 appearances last season and became a fan favourite overnight, due to his spirited, Gary Neville-like performances at full-back. The 20-year-old, who is currently nursing a foot injury which has kept him out of the forthcoming England Under-21 internationals, will take the shirt last worn by Paddy McNair in 2015/16.

Elsewhere, new signing Donny van de Beek takes the number 34 shirt as requested in honour of his former Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after an on-pitch heart attack while playing for Ajax in a pre-season game in 2017.

