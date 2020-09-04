Spanish press confused about whether Sergio Reguilon is Man United bound

The Spanish press are at odds with each other about Manchester United’s pursuit of Real Madrid lef-back Sergio Reguilon.

The 23-year-old has become hot property in the transfer market after a fantastic season on loan at Sevilla from los Blancos.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest was reportedly piqued due to Reguilon’s fine performance in the Europa League semi-final against United last month and it was reported by Sport and AS yesterday that the Red Devils have submitted an offer.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is reported to have chosen Marcelo and Mendy as his left-back options, leaving Reguilon out on a limb and president Florentino Perez needing to make a decision as to whether the player should be loaned out again or sold. Sevilla are keen for the player to return for a second loan season.

And according to local Seville news outlet ABC today, United are very much in the mix.

‘Reguilón is on the market and if Madrid receive a good offer, he will be transferred, with 25 percent rights in the event of a future transfer and with the right of first refusal.

‘The other option is to loan him, but that will not produce money in this time of economic crisis generated by the pandemic. Ceballos and Brahim have left on loan, they are the last operations signed.’

ABC also notes that there is a lot of interest in the player:

‘Kia Joorabchian is the player’s new agent [and] has had many offers.

‘Juventus and Sevilla want the Spanish full-back. And Manchester United have joined the bidding.

‘Manchester United can offer €30 million plus bonuses and that proposal is being analyzed in Real Madrid’s offices.

‘For Reguilón it is an interesting idea, as he would be a starter in the Premier League. Sports growth.

‘Real’s other idea is to transfer him with a fixed repurchase right after two years, as they did with Morata when he went to Juventus.’

This report clearly puts United in the driving seat and a significant distance down the road in terms of negotiations. However, Marca offers a completely different perspective:

‘Los Blancos, after several sales, are now debating the suitability of parting with Reguilón definitively, or agreeing to a new loan, since Marcelo has two years left and the player is already in the team national after his great season in Seville.

‘Sevilla … in this new scenario, occupy pole position of clubs that Reguilón can go to, especially due to the player’s own opinion.

‘And that is that Reguilón, likewise, does not want to leave Real Madrid definitively.

‘He knows that now the door is closed, but he won’t give up his dream of succeeding at the club where he grew up.

‘To do so, he needs not to disengage completely and a new loan would give him the option to try again next year.

‘All roads lead to his return to Sánchez-Pizjuán [Sevilla’s stadium].’

Marca does not even mention United in this report.

Transfer expert Di Marzio offers a version of events somewhere in between the two Spanish outlets, claiming that there is ‘nothing advanced at the moment, just talks for now.’

Despite talk of a €30M bid for Sergio Reguilon, Di Marzio has reported that there is nothing advanced at the moment, just talks over a move to Manchester United 👀 Who will be our next signing this window? 🤔🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/wGkS8lKMn2 — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) September 4, 2020

Many do not see the left-back position as a priority for United this summer. However, with United wanting more options tactically – perhaps a diamond 4-4-2 to accommodate new arrival Donny van de Beek for example – a more gifted attacking full-back could be a very important addition to the squad. And at little over half the price United paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the other flank last summer, Reguilon could represent fantastic value for money.

However, it is doubtful that Solskjaer would want to bring him into the fold if, as both reports suggest, the player sees his next move as a temporary one before rejoining Real.

