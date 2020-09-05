Barcelona could move on Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti

Manchester United could reportedly have their shot at signing Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti as they continue to look for defensive reinforcements.

The French centre-back has had some good times and some bad times in Spain and it looks like they’ve finally decided to end their ties.

Umtiti’s proneness to injuries appears to have essentially cost him his position at Barcelona, with perhaps their new manager Ronald Koeman not being impressed.

The former Everton boss may have decided to shuffle the deck with many recognising the need for a complete overhaul for the La Liga giants.

The 26-year-old arrived in Spain with high hopes he could be Gerard Pique’s long-term partner in the central of defence but things haven’t quite worked out that way.

According to Manchester Evening News, via Cadena Ser, Barcelona are so desperate to get Umtiti’s wages off their bill that they could let him go for free by releasing him, with the Red Devils known to be previously interested in him.

It’s understood his current deal doesn’t run out until 2023 but such is the extent to which the Spanish club wants to get rid of him.

Given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the manager in charge of Manchester United, it’s unlikely he would sign Umtiti, even if it didn’t cost a thing.

