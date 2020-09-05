Fabrizio Romano rejects Sky Sports claims on Jadon Sancho issues

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has contradicted what the English press are saying in regards to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, particularly Sky Sports.

The talented Englishman is Manchester United’s highest priority target for the summer but signing him has proven difficult so far with the potential transfer turning into a saga.

Sky reported just yesterday that the actual transfer fee to sign Sancho isn’t the problem and the real hold up lies with the agent fees and the player’s wages.

United have so far failed in their bid to sign the young winger and on paper, it seems as though they turned their attentions towards Donny van de Beek and now Sergio Reguilon.

Sancho would address the club’s most urgent need which is an investment in their right flank as it’s been neglected for a while.

No. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2020

Romano is sticking to his guns, having long held the view that Sancho’s wages weren’t an issue and now he confirms that neither is agent fees.

The journalist has a long record of accuracy while the English media are often susceptible to whatever briefs they get from the club.

It seems Manchester United want fans to think that’s the main hold up, perhaps in order to save face.

The German press have also been equally guilty of essentially being a mouthpiece for Borussia Dortmund.

