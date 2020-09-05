Jadon Sancho’s wages holding up Man United transfer, Sky claims

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho is not being held up by the transfer fee but by Sancho’s wage demands and agent fees, according to Sky Sports.

In a report from James Cooper, Sky claims that Sancho remains the Red Devils’ top transfer priority this summer and that the Reds believe that a deal can still be done with Borussia Dortmund despite the Germans’ deadline having passed a month ago.

Cooper says that the €120 million (£107m) transfer fee ‘may prove to be the least treacherous part of actually bringing the player to Old Trafford in the coming weeks.’

‘The major hurdles remain Sancho’s wages and the agents’ fees that have been described as “outrageous”,’ the reporter claims.

‘Movements in these areas would allow a transfer to be unlocked and there’s still a lot of hope that a solution can be found to finally keep all parties happy, especially as there’s a belief Sancho would like to join Ole’s project.’

It is a report that has the air of having been fed to Cooper by United – and perhaps executive vice chairman Ed Woodward’s PR man, Neil Ashton, in particular.

Reports from Germany and from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano have constantly claimed that wages and agent fees were agreed a long time ago.

And whilst indeed Cooper may be right and Romano wrong, it seems more likely that United are leaking out a story that scapegoats Sancho and his people for a deal that has failed because Joel Glazer, controlling shareholder at United, simply refused to make available the funds required to buy the player.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.