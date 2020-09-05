Manchester United fans react to links with Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United fans are already looking forward to the signing of Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon despite the lack of an official announcement.

The young full-back has seen his name linked more and more with a move to Old Trafford and it’s understood the latest update is that he’s been offered to the club.

There’s no guarantee United would accept such an invitation and bid for Reguilon but the majority of supporters already believe it’d be a good deal.

Luke Shaw is the outright first-choice left-back but the thinking behind signing the Spanish defender is to provide better competition.

Brandon Williams has been the only other option and while he did well, many see his right foot as being a problem and so want him to be moved to the right-back spot.

We've been offered Sergio Reguilòn who's available for just £25m while Chilwell cost £50m and is not even half the player Efficient business>Quick business pic.twitter.com/6zZmcDXPdT — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 5, 2020

Reguilon & Rashford balling down the left hand side for United I'm hearing pic.twitter.com/czyWN78aKe — WELCOME DONNY 🇾🇪 (@IntegralMUFC) September 5, 2020

Luke Shaw & Sergio Reguilón would be a really good competition for #mufc’s left back — it could be opposition/situation specific depending on the job of the fullback in the system. Two very complimentary players. — ً (@utdrobbo) September 5, 2020

Bringing in a left back in the shape of Sergio Reguilon would make this summer a really good one. If we can wrap up Sancho as well, it would be even more impressive. Fingers crossed we can get it done. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) September 5, 2020

Sergio Reguilon Would be an unreal signing. His over lapping runs & link up with Rashford on that left would be so dangerous. Can't wait to see gentle man wear united jersey 🏇 #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NIotnBezpu — @Anaskhan_manUtd (@anaskhanrzk) September 5, 2020

Reguilon would be a good signing. Offensively he’s an upgrade on Shaw, maybe not defensively, but he would provide good competition for him. Around €25m is a good price for him as well pic.twitter.com/jUY2chrupe — George™️ (@UtdCentro) September 5, 2020

Reguilon’s low price-tag as well has meant fans are keen for the club to pounce on such an offer, though that could quickly change if a bidding war begins.

After all, Manchester United are not the only ones Madrid have offered him out to and others may want to jump on the opportunity.

This means if there is genuine interest from Old Trafford then executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will have to move quick to seal the deal.

