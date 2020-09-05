Manchester United fans react to links with Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to links with Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans are already looking forward to the signing of Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon despite the lack of an official announcement.

The young full-back has seen his name linked more and more with a move to Old Trafford and it’s understood the latest update is that he’s been offered to the club.

There’s no guarantee United would accept such an invitation and bid for Reguilon but the majority of supporters already believe it’d be a good deal.

Luke Shaw is the outright first-choice left-back but the thinking behind signing the Spanish defender is to provide better competition.

Brandon Williams has been the only other option and while he did well, many see his right foot as being a problem and so want him to be moved to the right-back spot.

Reguilon’s low price-tag as well has meant fans are keen for the club to pounce on such an offer, though that could quickly change if a bidding war begins.

After all, Manchester United are not the only ones Madrid have offered him out to and others may want to jump on the opportunity.

This means if there is genuine interest from Old Trafford then executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will have to move quick to seal the deal.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus