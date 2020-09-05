Marcos Rojo could join Chris Smalling in Rome as Lazio make approach

Another Manchester United centre-back could be joining Chris Smalling in heading for Rome this summer: Marcos Rojo.

The Red Devils are keen to trim down their centre-back roster, with Smalling, Rojo and Phil Jones all reportedly up for sale.

Rojo spent the second half of 2019/20 on loan at Estudiantes in Argentina but only played one game between recovering from injury and lockdown.

Both player and club were keen to continue the loan this season, but with less than a year left on his contract, United want to sell Rojo to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in June.

The Argentinian side simply do not have the resources to even come close to the £12 million that United are reported to have asked for the player.

However, a new option has now arisen, as Serie A side Lazio have reportedly made an approach for the Argentinian.

‘It is a suggestion that could become reality, that of Marcos Rojo at Lazio,’ reports Tuttomercatoweb.

‘The 30-year-old Argentine defender has been approached by the Biancoceleste club, which must solve problems in the defence department.

‘He would bring to Formello quality, flexibility (he can play central and left-back) and above all, the international experience that Lazio need.’

The report then goes on to suggest that United have reduced Rojo’s asking price.

‘His valuation is €8 million [£7m] and, at the moment, it is just an idea.

‘His entourage, however, has expressed approval [for Lazio], which is a destination that the player would gladly accept.’

If Lazio do make an offer for Rojo, he could find himself facing Chris Smalling in the Rome derby next season, with the Englishman looking close to securing his dream return to loan club Roma.

