No Man United bid for Sergio Reguilon yet but player offered to clubs, says Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on claims from Spain that Manchester United have bid for full-back Sergio Reguilon, but does confirm that the player is being moved on.

As reported here yesterday, there have been conflicting reports emerging from the Spaniard’s home country about a possible transfer to United, with AS reporting that the Red Devils have made an approach, Sport and ABC claiming that a €30 million (£26.8m) bid has been lodged and Marca claiming that Reguilon is almost certainly heading back to Sevilla for another season-long loan.

Romano’s version of events is different again, as he claims that a deal for the Real Madrid man is ‘not advanced yet with Man Utd – proposed to many clubs’.

The statement tells us two things, first, that United have not submitted a bid yet as Sport and ABC have claimed, and second, that Real have decided to sell the 23-year-old rather than loan him again, as Marca have claimed.

With Luke Shaw the current incumbent of United’s left-back position and Brandon Williams a capable understudy, many fans believe that it should not be a priority area for this transfer window. However, Reguilon is a modern-style attacking full-back in the mould of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and as such would allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to operate different formations to those suited to the current side.

The Athletic reports that Reguilon ‘is an elite ball-progressor for his position’ but that ‘that attacking focus would come at a cost though for United as [he] is a far weaker one-on-one defender than Shaw.

‘The Spaniard would improve the side but his possible addition would ask a lot from the person playing at left centre-back,’ the outlet notes.

It remains to be seen whether United will decide that is a gamble they want to take and add the talented Spain international to their roster, but if Romano is correct – and he usually is – that decision has not been taken yet.

