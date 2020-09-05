Videos: Tahith Chong nets brace in friendly for Werder Bremen

It seems Manchester United fans have a lot to be excited about in their young star Tahith Chong after he impressed again on loan.

Unlike Angel Gomes, the young Dutchman renewed his contract late on last season to ensure he remains at Old Trafford for the long term.

It was said that part of the reason he extended his deal was because he was promised he’d be allowed to leave on loan to the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen stepped up and a loan move was quickly sorted out to allow Chong to adapt to his new environment.

It’s safe to say he’s adapted well, performing admirably in their pre-season friendlies and the latest performance saw him net a good brace.

Another day, another goal for Chong 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vZ9N3MZGeB — Kardi (@Utdkardi) September 5, 2020

Of course, it is just a friendly and Manchester United fans shouldn’t get too carried away but it signals the start of something promising.

If Chong can carry his pre-season form into competitive football and enjoy a successful loan abroad then it would aid his development tremendously.

Loan moves are often risky because they don’t always work out so if the dazzling winger can return a better player then he would add much-needed depth to the squad’s flanks the season after next.

Manchester United’s new star Donny van de Beek will be the 13th Dutch national to play for the senior side. But how much do you know about the other 12? Take our quiz below to find out.