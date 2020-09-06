Dayot Upamecano to Man United must happen now, fans insist

Manchester United fans believe the club should go all out to sign Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano now rather than wait until next summer.

The 21-year-old has been impeccable for Red Bull in the last few months and has captured the attention of the world’s elite during the side’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in Lisbon.

Upamecano has just signed a contract extension and in so doing, his release clause has dropped from €60 million (£53.7m) to €42 million (£37.6m) – but that amount can only be triggered at the end of 2020/21, according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden.

With the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona also keeping tabs on the player but not being in a position to buy in this window, it seems likely that there will be considerable competition for his signature when that €42 million buyout clause kicks in next summer.

With this in mind, United fans on The Peoples Person Facebook page and on The United Peoples TV Discord server were asked if they thought United should offer a higher amount now whilst there is little competition, or wait until the buyout clause becomes active.

The overwhelming majority of replies were clearly in favour of signing Upamecano in this window. Comments included:

‘Go for him now! Better to pay a bit more than risk losing him to another team and not make the upgrade to defence that we need.’

‘100% – he’s worth double that and has potential to be the very best CB in world football. If we don’t act now when the clause is active we will miss out. We should be taking advantage of the current climate, not using it as an excuse not to spend.’

‘Why wait? Get him now – we won’t make the Champions League next year if we don’t strengthen.’

‘Throw a spanner into the works! Throw in a figure they will think twice to resist! Say about £50 or £55. I mean he’s worth it.. isn’t he?’

‘Let’s just go for it. €50m or €47m will do.’

‘The kid is definitely worth more than €42 million so bid around €50 region and sign him. He has the potential to carry the United defence for the next decade.’

‘If Bayern trigger [the 2021 release clause], which is likely given Boateng is almost done, I feel he’ll go there.’

The latest reports from the English media, notably from Sky Sports’ James Cooper, have claimed that the Red Devils are not going to take the fans’ advice and move for Upamecano this summer. If Upamecano produces a season as good as the last in 2020/21, that could be a decision that comes back to haunt United in a year’s time.

