Donny van de Beek turned down Premier League side to sign for Manchester United

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear their new signing Donny van de Beek turned down the opportunity to sign for another club ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

The Dutch midfielder became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer, leaving his beloved Ajax to move to pastures new.

Supporters had to wait a long time to see their club make a move this transfer window but they were thoroughly pleased with Van de Beek’s arrival.

The sensational youngster was bought with a relatively cheap fee and had thoroughly impressed during his time in his home nation.

United’s need for depth meant it was a good purchase for all parties involved but the player has revealed how it could’ve been different.

According to Goal, Van de Beek said: “Steven Bergwijn texted me to see whether I would play for Spurs. But I chose United.

“I felt ready for the next step. This was the time to go. That is why I was on the phone with my agent last weekend. In the end, there was an agreement.”

Jose Mourinho probably would’ve loved to get one over Manchester United in that manner but thankfully Van de Beek had no interest.

It was also good for the club that it never went beyond what happened otherwise it would’ve made it difficult to sign the versatile player.

Even though Van de Beek is a brilliant option for the squad, it’s believed Solskjaer wants him straight in the starting XI and sees him as a number 10.

This has left many fans wondering how the legendary Norwegian will be able to throw all his best players into the same line-up and still maintain balance.

