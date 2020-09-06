Man United set to decide on Sergio Reguilon soon as Arsenal join race

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says Man United are set to decide soon as to whether to accept Real Madrid’s offer to bid on full-back Sergio Reguilon.

Reports from Spain over the last few days stated that United had made an offer for the 23-year-old.

However, Romano claims that it is in fact los Blancos who are trying to sell the player and that they have offered him to a number of clubs, including United.

And in a tweet this morning, the expert reported that United are set to make a decision on whether to make an offer soon.

Reguilon has been offered to Man Utd and they’re gonna decide soon — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Romano’s tweet corroborates a new report in today’s AS which claims that Real have put four players up for sale in an effort to raise €100 million and reduce the wage bill.

The Spanish outlet reports that following the sale of Brahim to AC Milan, James Rodriguez to Everton and Dani Ceballos to Arsenal, ‘Madrid still aspires to sell four more players… Bale, Reguilón, Mariano and Mayoral … In those four sales that are yet to be made, Madrid aspires to raise €100M more.’

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, claims that Arsenal have joined the race to sign the Spanish international, saying ‘There are many clubs chasing him. Manchester United and Arsenal are two of those teams.’

There is a difference between chasing a player and being invited to bid for one, as Romano says is the case with Reguilon. And Real’s reported plan of inserting a right to buy the player back after a fixed period of time would likely hold little attraction for a club of United’s stature.

A buyback option (first refusal) if United agreed to sell Reguilon would in all likelihood be as far as the Red Devils would be prepared to go.

Meanwhile, one person who clearly believes that Reguilon will be joining the club this summer is mystic Mason Greenwood, who has already started following the star on Twitter.

