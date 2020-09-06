Manchester United and Roma stuttering to reach Chris Smalling agreement

Manchester United fans will not be pleased to hear that according to the latest reports from Italy, Chris Smalling‘s transfer to Roma may be falling apart.

The experienced Englishman is believed to be one of the dispensable players at the club but his departure is proving difficult so far.

Smalling was sent out on loan last season to Roma and did well enough that they’ve come back this summer to sign him.

It’s understood the towering centre-back wishes to return as well and it seems that all parties are on board to make the transfer happen.

However, United have been stubborn in negotiations so far in their efforts to extract as much money as possible but they may have overplayed their hand a little.

AS Roma's confidence in the last 48 hours on Chris Smalling has faded. Roma's offer has not been answered by #mufc. This could be a strategy to force Roma to raise the offer #mulive [gds] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 6, 2020

Time will tell whether the right decision has been made but from the outside looking in it doesn’t seem to be the right move.

After all, it’s not as though there are plenty of clubs lining up to sign Smalling so if Roma fail to meet the standards then he may not be moved on at all.

Selling an overpaid, 30-year-old defender was never going to be easy, even if he has played well recently and is a decent option.

