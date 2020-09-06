Mason Greenwood joins Manchester United’s elite with England debut

Manchester United’s young star Mason Greenwood has won his first international cap becoming the latest of a long line of players to do so from the club.

The academy product deservedly received a callup from England manager Gareth Southgate after an impressive breakthrough season.

Greenwood managed to get double digits in terms of goals scored for United despite it being his first campaign in the first-team.

Southgate would even turn to the academy product for inspiration when his England side were struggling to break down Iceland.

Greenwood may not have been on the scoresheet but he was on the winning side and extends a remarkable record for the club in the process.

Mason Greenwood becomes the 125th #mufc Academy graduate to represent his country at full int. level…aged 18 years, 11 months, 4 days…he is also the third youngest United player to represent England after Marcus Rashford and the great Duncan Edwards…same birthday too! — The MUFC Academy 🐝 (@mrmujac) September 5, 2020

It’s clear Greenwood is amongst good company and the hope is he can continue to have a successful career.

As good as he has been for Manchester United last season, the two-footed striker will be hoping to grow in stature at the club and continue his development.

In the same way Greenwood made it difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ignore him, he must repeat it in the upcoming season but in the case of scoring even more goals and potential outing Anthony Martial from the striker position.

