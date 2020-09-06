Sergio Reguilon almost certain to be on the move

Manchester United target and Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon will reportedly almost certainly make a move this summer as the race for his signature heats up.

The young left-back has become of interest to those at Old Trafford of late and excitement over the potential signing has grown amongst fans.

United supporters are perhaps a little too eager to see their club sign more players this summer and so have called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to secure Reguilon as the second purchase of the transfer window.

Madrid are believed to be open to moving on the Spanish defender but some reports claim they’re more interested in loaning him out or including buy-back clauses.

Either way, all signs seem to point towards a departure and it’s a situation that the Red Devils could take advantage of.

Sergio Reguilón will almost certainly be on the move this summer. He is actively looking at the Premier League #mulive [@sidlowe] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 6, 2020

Earlier today The Peoples Person covered transfer guru Fabrizio Romano’s Tweet claiming Reguilon was offered to Manchester United.

He has since posted the following update which is in line with Sid Lowe’s Tweet:

Sergio Reguilón has been offered to Man United. The board and Ole are considering him as an ‘option’. They’re gonna decide soon. Also Sevilla have asked to have him back on loan from Real Madrid. The race is still on [also for other clubs]. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

In the same piece The Peoples Person covered, it was revealed Mason Greenwood followed Reguilon, sparking interest amongst fans. That gesture has since been reciprocrated:

Look who just followed Greenwood and Pogba 😍 pic.twitter.com/9OrxnCVr5c — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 6, 2020

