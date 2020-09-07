Hugo Lloris highlights the difference in reinvigorated Anthony Martial

Tottenham star Hugo Lloris has praised Anthony Martial, explaining how he is a different player to the one the France national team were used to.

The talented striker has enjoyed a fruitful season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management, ending the campaign as Manchester United’s top goalscorer.

It’s been a while since Martial last played for his senior national team and it was believed Didier Deschamps wanted to see more from him before selecting him.

It’s safe to say the former AS Monaco man gave him just that and that rightfully saw him gain a call-up for the September fixtures.

Martial has had his fair share of critics as he endured several seasons under Jose Mourinho’s management when his place in the squad was arguably the most under question.

Hugo Lloris on Martial: "I don't know if it has to do with his relationship with Solskjær, but we have found him more confident — that [connection with #mufc] allowed him to score goals and have great numbers in his past season." #mulive [@BeanymanSports] pic.twitter.com/x06QZ6euUQ — utdreport (@utdreport) September 7, 2020

It’s even more interesting that such a comment has come from Lloris, who himself currently plays for Mourinho at Tottenham.

Either way, Martial is certainly one of the players who has benefitted from Solskjaer and from having a manager who has full faith in him.

It’s also the first time that the dazzling attacker has been entrusted with the striker role for a whole season and it’s a decision that’s paid dividends.

